Easebuzz unveils New Brand Identity reflecting company's vision of helping a Million Businesses

PUNE, India, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In line with the evolving offerings by Easebuzz in Digital Payments and Collections space, the company announced the launch of its new visual identity and brand logo. The all-new brand identity underscores the commitment of Easebuzz to solve complex business problems around Payments Collections and Payouts.

A fintech company headquartered in Pune, Easebuzz is offering Digital Payment Collections & Payout Solutions to small, medium and large businesses of Indian Economy with SaaS based APIs. Easebuzz offers core financial and ancillary services to help firms digitize their business transactions, collections, and settlements. Some of its successful offerings include: Payment Gateway, Payment Links, Wire, Automated Teller, Fee reconciliation software, APIs to manage subscription-based payments etc. Available both as a web and mobile application, Easebuzz is dedicated to creating APIs that help include fintech services within your existing software or ERP system.

''This new identity personifies our commitment in supporting businesses with Secure. Cutting-edge. Comprehensive APIs. custom designed for each of the leading sectors of Indian Economy,'' said Amit Kumar, CTO & Director at Easebuzz.

With exploding digitization of services and digital commerce post covid, Easebuzz has seen significant growth in Revenues and is currently catering to 60,000+ Businesses including brands like BigBasket, BBdaily, Just Dial, Symbiosis International University, Akshaya Patra and more.

''The rebranding marks a new Easebuzz with a strategy focused on Low cost - high value solutions for businesses across E-commerce, Insurance, Education, Retail, Mutual Funds and other leading sectors. With strong Security Framework, Sector-specific API Product suite and energetic brand, Easebuzz is onwards in achieving its vision of helping a Million Businesses with Seamless Payment Solutions,'' said Rohit Prasad, MD & CEO at Easebuzz.

Designed to work effortlessly across digital and physical channels, the new logo is formed with 3 forward moving rays, symbolizing the alphabet ''E'' and 3 brand values – simplicity, Speed, and Reliability. The rays are stacked in a sturdy and solid construction to represent a brand with a strong foundation and comprehensive temperament. The Prime Blue, Mint Green and Violet Blue shades of the logo underscores the brand's belief in Security, Innovation and Comprehensive Solution approach.

''There is lot of excitement around the Easebuzz in the market. This new brand identity captures that story and positions the company as forward looking & cutting-edge brand solving complex business problems in the Payments Space,'' said Bharath Katta, VP & Head of Marketing at Easebuzz.

Easebuzz has also been recently recognized as Most Promising Company at India Achievers Awards 2021.

Brand Launch Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_ifWkGQdzVo Company Website: https://easebuzz.in/ Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1717353/Easebuzz_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

