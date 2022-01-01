Left Menu

Police: Mall of America shooting leaves 2 people injured

A shooting inside the Mall of America left two people injured Friday and forced the mall into temporary lockdown, Minnesota authorities said.Bloomington Police Department officials said the shooting happened about 430 pm Friday. The mall remained closed.Police from Edina, Burnsville and Richfield responded to the shooting.

01-01-2022
Bloomington Police Department officials said the shooting happened about 4:30 pm Friday. Media reports showed New Year's Eve shoppers screaming and running from the mall.

Police said the lockdown was lifted by Friday evening and officers were no longer searching for a suspect inside. The mall remained closed.

Police from Edina, Burnsville and Richfield responded to the shooting. No further information was immediately available.

