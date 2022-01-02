MP: Six killed, 30 injured in road accidents

Six persons were killed and 30 others injured in two separate road accidents in Madhya Pradesh's Alirajpur and Gwalior districts on Sunday, police said. In Alirajpur, over 400 km from Bhopal, three passengers were killed and 28 others injured after the bus they were travelling in fell into a river while crossing a small bridge on Sunday morning, police said. The deceased included a one-year-old child.

The accident occurred around 6 AM near Chandpur village, about 15 km from the Alirajpur district headquarters. The bus was headed toward Alirajpur from Chhota Udepur in Gujarat, Superintendent of Police (SP) Manoj Kumar Singh said.

It seems the bus driver dozed off, following which he lost control of the bus which landed into the Melkhodra river, he said.

The child and two other persons, identified as Kailash Meda (48) and Meerabai (46), died on the spot, while 28 others were injured, the official said. Three of the injured persons belonged to Gujarat, according to police. In another accident, three persons were killed and two others were seriously injured in Gwalior district when their car rammed into a truck parked roadside near Ghatigaon due to dense fog on Sunday morning, Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Praveen Ashthana said. They all are residents of Mainpuri (UP).

Ramesh Chandra Sharma (50), his grandson Soham (8) and their neighbour Rohit Gupta (22) were killed on the spot, he said. Two others, including a woman travelling in the car, were injured. They were admitted to a hospital, police said.

The deceased and injured were returning to Mainpuri from Ujjain, police said.

