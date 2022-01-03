ACB unearthed disproportionate assets worth Rs 56 crore in Gujarat in 2021

The Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in 2021 registered 173 cases against 287 accused, including government employees, under the Prevention of Corruption Act and unearthed disproportionate assets worth Rs 56.61 crore, officials said on Monday.

These accused included 184 government employees and 103 private persons. The employees comprised 10 class I officers, 25 class 2 officers, 140 class 3 staffers and nine class 4 employees, the ACB said in a release.

These 173 cases included 122 traps, 16 cases lodged using decoys, 11 cases of disproportionate assets and 24 other cases, the ACB said.

As against the disproportionate assets worth Rs 50.11 crore discovered during raids in 2020, the ACB unearthed assets worth Rs 56.61 crore in 2021 from corrupt government staffers and others, said the release. A new record was set in Gujarat in terms of the bribe amount when the ACB nabbed a policeman of the Ahmedabad Range police while accepting a bribe of Rs 50 lakh in 2021, it said. Recovering Rs 2.27 crore from the locker of a class 2 engineer, who was held for demanding a bribe, was the biggest in the history of the Gujarat ACB, the release added.

The conviction rate remained 43 per cent last year as against 40 per cent in 2020. In the previous year, the ACB had received 116 complaints on toll-free number 1064. Of these, the accused persons were trapped in 25 cases, it stated.

