Saudi defenses intercept, destroy five drones targeting the kingdom - SPA
Saudi Arabian air defenses intercepted and destroyed five drones launched by the Yemeni Iran-aligned Houthi movement toward the kingdom, the state news Agency (SPA) reported on Monday.
The drones were launched from Yemeni Capital Sanaa, it added.
