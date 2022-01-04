Left Menu

Saudi defenses intercept, destroy five drones targeting the kingdom - SPA

Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 04-01-2022 01:51 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 01:44 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabian air defenses intercepted and destroyed five drones launched by the Yemeni Iran-aligned Houthi movement toward the kingdom, the state news Agency (SPA) reported on Monday.

The drones were launched from Yemeni Capital Sanaa, it added.

