PragatiE Vichaar Literature Festival 2022 goes live today!

NEW DELHI, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a country where risk averse publishers choose to promote only the famous authors, where the debut authors first have to pay to get their book published and then struggle further to promote it, PVLF will be a welcome event for all new and not as famous authors.

There are many first times in the PragatiE Vichaar Literature Festival. A one of its kind 24-hour author marathon, where 48 authors will get 30 minutes each to showcase their talent and talk about their book and their inspiration. A one of its kind PVLF Excellence Awards, which are purely data driven. Powered by Nielsen BookScan Data, there are awards for Publishers, Authors and Books.

Kapil Gupta, founder of Frontlist Media said, ''Bringing in new & debut authors to showcase their writings and share their thoughts is an excellent mechanism to promote true authorship and literature. The response has been phenomenal. We literally had to say No to some of the top publishers, since all slots got booked very fast. More information can be found at Frontlist.'' This edition of the PragatiE Vichaar Literature Festival will be held in the form of a 24-Hour Author's Marathon on 6th and 7th January, 2022, on the PragatiE.com virtual exhibition platform. PVLF is dedicated to enhancing Dialogue, Free Speech, Literature, Story Telling, and the promotion of the world's most powerful tool of communication, writing. The literature festival will be inaugurated by Dr. Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, Honorable Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) & President of the Indian Council of Cultural Relations. Pranav Gupta, founder of Frontlist Media and Hony General Secretary of FIP said, ''The ability to bring the publishing industry together under the aegis of FIP and with the leadership of Frontlist Media has been a joyous achievement for me. We have already done 2 virtual book fairs with FIP, this event will strengthen the power of virtual for this industry.'' The vision is to promote new authors and enhance their public visibility. Conceptualized by Frontlist, co-organized with The Federation of Indian Publishers; and hosted by pragatiE, this edition of PVLF will have Author/ Publisher/ Book Excellence Awards and a 24-hour Authors Marathon. This marathon is specifically designed to give the authors a platform to promote their work. The knowledge partner Nielsen is ensuring that the awards are hundred percent reliable with their Nielsen book scan data.

The industry has come forward to support the event. With publishers such as WonderHouse Publishing, Repro India, FingerPrints Publishing, Disha Publications, Dreamland Children Books, Prints Publications, LiFi Publications, Solh Wellness, BuyBooksIndia and Advit Toys as sponsors, the event has already made ripples in the industry. All top publishers (Indian and Foreign) are participating with their books in the Author and Books category, evangelizing their readers to vote for them and the coveted PVLF Excellence Award.

PVLF is a literature festival curated to promote action in prominent social issues. A flagship event, established in the year 2020 during the first virtual Delhi Book Fair, PVLF aims to bring the best of speakers from across the country and the world under one roof. It targets to initiate a forum of discussion and intellectual debates around various topics that concern the publishers, the authors, the readers, and the society at large.

PVLF Author Excellence Awards- Based on Jury selection of top 5 nominations and Voting: - • Best Debut Fiction • Best Debut Non-Fiction • Best Non-Fiction • Best Fiction • Poetry PVLF Publisher Excellence Awards- Based on Nielsen Bookscan data: • Trade Books • Academic Books • Children Books PVLF People's Choice Book Awards- Based on Nielsen Bookscan data and voting: - • Platinum Award: More than 250,000 copies sold • Gold Award: From 200,000 to 250,000 copies sold • Silver Award: From 150,000 to 200,000 copies sold Watch the literature festival live at: https://bit.ly/pragatiEVichaarLitFest_Arena1 About PVLF Conceptualized by Frontlist (India's first portal for the publisher, author, reader ecosystem) and the Federation of Indian Publishers; and hosted by PragatiE (one of the leading virtual exhibition platforms), this edition of PVLF will have Author/Publisher/Book Excellence Awards and a 24-hour Authors Marathon, which is specifically designed to give author's a platform to promote themselves. Nielsen is the knowledge partner ensuring the awards are 100% reliable with their book scan data.

PVLF is dedicated to enhancing Dialogue, Literature, Free Speech, Storytelling and promotion of the world's most powerful tool of communication that is writing.

A literature festival outlined to capture and raise awareness or promote action in prominent social issues. It is a flagship event that was established in the year 2020 during the 1st Virtual Delhi Book Fair. It aims to bring together the best of speakers from across the country & worldwide to initiate a forum of discussion and intellectual debates around various topics that concern the publishers, the authors, the readers and the society at large.

Contact Navita Berry Email ID: navita@frontlist.in Contact Number: 9711676777 Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1721031/PVLF_2022.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)