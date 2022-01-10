Left Menu

Industry should join efforts in making TN a one trillion dollar economy: CM

Assuring his governments support to the industry in overcoming new challenges, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday urged the captains of industry to explore new opportunities and join the government efforts in making the State a one trillion dollar economy by 2030.The Tamil Nadu Startup and Innovation Mission TANSIM, launched to provide an enabling and innovative ecosystem in the State, has already extended concessions to about 29 enterprises.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-01-2022 20:01 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 19:59 IST
Industry should join efforts in making TN a one trillion dollar economy: CM
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assuring his government's support to the industry in overcoming new challenges, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday urged the captains of industry to explore new opportunities and join the government efforts in making the State a one trillion dollar economy by 2030.

The Tamil Nadu Startup and Innovation Mission (TANSIM), launched to provide an enabling and innovative ecosystem in the State, has already extended concessions to about 29 enterprises. The number of beneficiaries will be multiplied in the coming years, he said while inaugurating the 14th conference of the ISBA (Indian STEPs and Business Incubators' Association) here. ''I am committed to make Tamil Nadu a 1 trillion dollar economy by 2030. If this is to be possible, then thousands of new businesses must be established,'' the Chief Minister said.

These ventures should succeed both at regional and global levels. ''These would not only provide employment to millions of people but also spur the much needed growth,'' Stalin said.

Development should encompass people from all parts of the State and from all walks of life and should be environmentally friendly and knowledge-centered. ''Only then will the meaning of growth be complete. We need to create a new environment to get this new kind of growth,'' the Chief Minister said and added that new professional skills need to be developed in the process.

''TANSIM will identify and support entrepreneurs. This government will definitely support you in facing new challenges of the century, seizing new opportunities and in creating new ventures through innovation,'' the Chief Minister said.

The software sector in the State, particularly Chennai, has become an exporter. This has been possible due to the encouragement and revolutionary measures initiated by the DMK government under the then Chief Minister M Karunanidhi. ''The tidel park in Chennai is a towering example of the revolution brought in the software field by Kalaignar (late Karunanidhi) a quarter century ago,'' he said indicating that his government will launch revolutionary measures to achieve the goal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

 India
2
UP govt declares 4 villages near Nepal border as revenue villages

UP govt declares 4 villages near Nepal border as revenue villages

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer on table -Washington Post; U.S. FAA details 50 airports that will have 5G buffer zones and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022