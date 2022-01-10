Industry should join efforts in making TN a one trillion dollar economy: CM

Assuring his government's support to the industry in overcoming new challenges, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday urged the captains of industry to explore new opportunities and join the government efforts in making the State a one trillion dollar economy by 2030.

The Tamil Nadu Startup and Innovation Mission (TANSIM), launched to provide an enabling and innovative ecosystem in the State, has already extended concessions to about 29 enterprises. The number of beneficiaries will be multiplied in the coming years, he said while inaugurating the 14th conference of the ISBA (Indian STEPs and Business Incubators' Association) here. ''I am committed to make Tamil Nadu a 1 trillion dollar economy by 2030. If this is to be possible, then thousands of new businesses must be established,'' the Chief Minister said.

These ventures should succeed both at regional and global levels. ''These would not only provide employment to millions of people but also spur the much needed growth,'' Stalin said.

Development should encompass people from all parts of the State and from all walks of life and should be environmentally friendly and knowledge-centered. ''Only then will the meaning of growth be complete. We need to create a new environment to get this new kind of growth,'' the Chief Minister said and added that new professional skills need to be developed in the process.

''TANSIM will identify and support entrepreneurs. This government will definitely support you in facing new challenges of the century, seizing new opportunities and in creating new ventures through innovation,'' the Chief Minister said.

The software sector in the State, particularly Chennai, has become an exporter. This has been possible due to the encouragement and revolutionary measures initiated by the DMK government under the then Chief Minister M Karunanidhi. ''The tidel park in Chennai is a towering example of the revolution brought in the software field by Kalaignar (late Karunanidhi) a quarter century ago,'' he said indicating that his government will launch revolutionary measures to achieve the goal.

