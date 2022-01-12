Left Menu

Man arrested after entering cockpit, damaging airline plane

A passenger entered the cockpit of an American Airlines jet during boarding in Honduras and damaged the plane before he was arrested.The flight scheduled to depart for Miami on Tuesday afternoon was delayed for hours until a replacement plane could be arranged. The flight arrived in Florida early Wednesday, about eight hours late. The flight had 121 passengers and six crew members.

A passenger entered the cockpit of an American Airlines jet during boarding in Honduras and damaged the plane before he was arrested.

The flight scheduled to depart for Miami on Tuesday afternoon was delayed for hours until a replacement plane could be arranged. The flight arrived in Florida early Wednesday, about eight hours late. American Airlines indicated that the cockpit door was open before the incident at the international airport in San Pedro Sula, Honduras.

"Crew members intervened and the individual was ultimately apprehended by local law enforcement," an airline spokesman said. The flight had 121 passengers and six crew members.

