India Inc lauds Modi's resolve to protect livelihood, economy amid COVID surge

India Inc has applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve to protect the livelihood of the common people and economic activities amid the surge in COVID-19 cases.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2022 13:35 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 13:35 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting with CMs and Lt. Governors/ Administrators of States/UTs to review Public Health Preparedness to COVID-19, through video conferencing, in New Delhi. (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
India Inc has applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve to protect the livelihood of the common people and economic activities amid the surge in COVID-19 cases. "With strong focus on economic growth, Hon @PMOIndia (Prime Minister) has given clear priority on livelihoods. Local containment measures at the micro-zone level are the right way to keep growth engines firing and retain job creation," Vikram Kirloskar, past president CII and Chairman and Managing Director of Kirloskar Systems, said in a tweet.

"Industry deeply appreciates this strategy," he said. Chairing a comprehensive high-level meeting with Chief Ministers and Lt. Governors/ Administrators of States/UTs to review public health preparedness to COVID-19 and national COVID-19 vaccination progress on Thursday, the Prime Minister stressed that while making any strategy, it is very important to keep in mind that there should be minimum damage to the livelihood of the common people, economic activities, and momentum of the economy should be maintained.

"By exhorting Chief Ministers to focus on local containment, economic activities will remain protected and jobs will be preserved. CII will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with the Central and the State Governments to battle the pandemic, build healthcare infra and ensure vaccination," Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) said. Sanjiv Mehta, President, Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) said: "PM statement today at the meeting with the state CMs that there should be minimum damage to livelihood, economic activities and the momentum of economic activities should be maintained is indeed reassuring for the industry."

"His (Prime Minister) direction to states to focus on local containment will ensure that the economic recovery is on track. FICCI welcomes the statement and hopes that states will continue their proactive and pre-emptive approach to fight the virus," Mehta said. "PM's direction to the Chief Ministers to focus on local containment would lead to the states striking a balance between different aspects while implementing restrictions. Thus, the impact on economic activities would be minimal," said Vineet Agarwal, President, ASSOCHAM. (ANI)

