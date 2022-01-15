Left Menu

Colombia's Grupo Gilinski makes offer to increase Grupo SURA stake

Grupo SURA is the jewel in the crown of Colombia's largest conglomerate, Grupo Empresarial Antioqueno (GEA), a sprawling organization of more than 100 businesses where many of the entities own significant stakes in each other. On Wednesday Grupo Gilinski also saw the close of its public acquisition offer to buy up to 62.625% of shares in Colombia's largest food processing company, and GEA organization, Nutresa .

Reuters | Updated: 15-01-2022 19:27 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 19:27 IST
Colombia's Grupo Gilinski makes offer to increase Grupo SURA stake

Colombian financial conglomerate Grupo Gilinski has launched an offer to buy more shares in Grupo SURA after becoming the second biggest shareholder in the country's holding company, the financial regulator and Colombian stock exchange said. If the bid is successful, not only will Grupo Gilinski become Grupo SURA's largest shareholder, controlling a stake larger than that of Grupo Argos, it will secure two seats on Grupo SURA's board, according to stockbrokers.

Grupo Gilinski, via JGDB Holding SAS, made its first offer to buy between 25.34% and 31.68% of Grupo SURA last November at $8.01 per share. While the public acquisition offer closed on Tuesday, leaving Grupo Gilinski with a 25.42% stake in Grupo SURA in a transaction worth more than $952.5 million, the company has offered to buy a further 5%-6.25% of the holding company's shares at a price of $9.88 each, Colombia's financial regulator said late on Friday.

Following the latest offer, trading in Grupo SURA shares has been suspended, the stock exchange said in a statement. Grupo SURA is the jewel in the crown of Colombia's largest conglomerate, Grupo Empresarial Antioqueno (GEA), a sprawling organization of more than 100 businesses where many of the entities own significant stakes in each other.

On Wednesday Grupo Gilinski also saw the close of its public acquisition offer to buy up to 62.625% of shares in Colombia's largest food processing company, and GEA organization, Nutresa . Grupo Gilinski had offered to pay $7.71 for each Nutresa share. When the transaction closed, Grupo Gilinski had secured a 27.69% stake in Nutresa, valuing the deal at $977.71 million.

TRENDING

1
FAA requires new precautions for some Boeing 787 landings after new 5G launches

FAA requires new precautions for some Boeing 787 landings after new 5G launc...

 United States
2
UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in Tonga

UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in T...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
4
Jupiter-size gaseous planet discovered in data from NASA's TESS

Jupiter-size gaseous planet discovered in data from NASA's TESS

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022