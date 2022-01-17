COVID-19: Pfizer announces 520 mln euros investment plan in France
Albert Bourla, the chief executive of U.S. drugmaker company Pfizer, told French TV station BFM TV on Monday that Pfizer was making a 520 million euros ($593.7 million) investment plan in France over 5 years to help tackle COVID-19. Pfizer CEO Bourla also told BFM TV that Pfizer was setting up a partnership with French company Novasep to develop an anti-COVID pill treatment.
