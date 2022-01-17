Left Menu

COVID-19: Pfizer announces 520 mln euros investment plan in France

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 17-01-2022 11:15 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 11:07 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Albert Bourla, the chief executive of U.S. drugmaker company Pfizer, told French TV station BFM TV on Monday that Pfizer was making a 520 million euros ($593.7 million) investment plan in France over 5 years to help tackle COVID-19. Pfizer CEO Bourla also told BFM TV that Pfizer was setting up a partnership with French company Novasep to develop an anti-COVID pill treatment.

($1 = 0.8758 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

