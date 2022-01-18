Prabhat Choudhary, Shikha Kapur, Amit Chandrra launch marketing solutions company Andaz

Shikha Kapur, former India chief marketing officer Fox Star Studios, Amit Chandrra, managing director Trigger Happy Entertainment Network, and Spice PR founder Prabhat Choudhary on Tuesday announced Andaz, a fully-integrated marketing solutions company.

As per the press statement issued on behalf of the trio, Andaz will bring the best talent forward to conceive and implement innovative marketing solutions that challenge conventional models, focus on reimagining campaigns and enable deeper conversations with audiences.

Kapur, who also worked as COO of ErosSTX, said their aim is to challenge the conventional marketing playbook and create unique campaigns that will resonate with audiences.

''We are at the threshold of a transformational shift in content consumption and audiences. With Andaz, we want to embrace this evolution and create marketing that echoes change, creativity, and curiosity,'' Kapur said in a statement.

Choudhary, who has worked on content marketing on Hindi and South films and founded digital marketing company Entropy Digital, said they would reach a wide section of audiences across all segments.

''We three would be uniquely positioned to bring in a change and value in the marketing process when operating together. Reaching out to different audience segments whether it's women or tier three and four audiences and unprecedented use of digital campaigns would be a priority at Andaz,'' Choudhary added.

It is imperative to challenge the status quo consistently, Chandrra said, adding that they hope this collaboration will create the much-needed revitalisation in the industry.

According to a press statement, Kapur, Choudhary and Chandrra have collectively worked on four top-grossing Indian films, including ''Baahubali'', ''Dangal'' and ''Sanju''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)