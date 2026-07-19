Boeing's Strategic Focus on Aircraft Production Amidst Strong Demand
Boeing is prioritizing increasing and improving aircraft production over announcing orders due to strong backlog demand. At the Farnborough Airshow, CEO Stephanie Pope emphasized listening to customers and accruing necessary feedback. Meeting production goals is vital to competing with Airbus and addressing Boeing's $26 billion debt.
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Boeing's commercial division is prioritizing production improvements over announcing new orders, according to its CEO Stephanie Pope. With a robust backlog ensuring strong demand, the company is focused on enhancing its manufacturing processes.
At the Farnborough Airshow, Pope highlighted the importance of engaging with customers and suppliers to better understand their challenges. This approach is critical for Boeing to maintain its competitive edge against Airbus and tackle its significant financial obligations.
Boeing is preparing to increase the production of its popular 737 MAX series. Following regulatory approval to produce 47 units monthly, the company aims to further increment output, pending safety and quality assessments.
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