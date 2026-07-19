Boeing's Path to Stability: Increasing 737 MAX Production

Boeing is contemplating another increase in its 737 MAX production, following regulatory approval to boost output to 47 units per month. The planemaker must ensure stability and safety before scaling production further, according to Boeing Commercial Airplanes CEO Stephanie Pope, speaking at the Farnborough Airshow.

After a mid-air emergency in 2024 exposed safety and quality lapses leading to an FAA-imposed cap, Boeing is focused on stabilizing production rates at 47 units before potentially increasing to 52. Demand remains strong, with no immediate concern over orders, Pope said.

The company plans to engage with customers and suppliers during the airshow to understand their needs and provide updates on Boeing products. The focus for Boeing at this event is on production improvements, rather than new order announcements, she stated.