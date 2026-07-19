George Russell's Disappointment: The Belgian Grand Prix Saga

In a dramatic turn of events at Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix, George Russell found himself grappling with disappointment after crashing out on the opening lap, severely hurting his Formula One title ambitions. The Mercedes driver collided with Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari, which led to a spin-off into the gravel.

Initially starting third on the grid, Russell dropped to sixth after losing ground on the straight. In an attempt to regain position, he found himself battling alongside Hamilton, resulting in contact. Post-collision, Russell was forced to exit the race, while Hamilton continued, albeit with a five-second penalty imposed by the stewards who deemed him responsible for the incident.

While Formula One leader Kimi Antonelli maintained the top spot, Russell's struggles continued, having failed to score in three races this season. Russell cited technical issues with his car, particularly a battery recharge failure, which contributed to his race woes and ultimately led to the unfortunate incident.