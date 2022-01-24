UK withdrawing some staff from embassy in Ukraine - Embassy
24-01-2022
The British Embassy in Ukraine said on Monday some staff and dependants were being withdrawn from Kyiv in response to "a growing threat from Russia".
"The British Embassy remains open and will continue to carry out essential work," it said in Twitter.
