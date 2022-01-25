Acuité Ratings & Research Limited Is Now Great Place to Work-Certified™

MUMBAI, India, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acuité Ratings & Research Ltd. (Acuité) has been awarded the prestigious Great Place to Work®-Certification Jan 2022 – Jan 2023 in India. This achievement signifies an important milestone in the organization's consistent efforts in building a work culture in line with their values of trust, innovation, and excellence and becoming an employer of choice.

Celebrating the momentous occasion, Mr. Sankar Chakraborti, Group CEO at Acuité Ratings & Research, said, ''Receiving the Great Place to Work®-Certification is a reminder that nothing is more precious to an institution than human capital. Whether it's driving innovations through technology to people's practices, we put our team at the heart of everything we do. This day, we reiterate our unwavering commitment to be loyal to these values and meet the expectations of our stakeholders.'' Acuité has been making consistent efforts in building an inclusive culture by facilitating idea generation and stimulating an intellectual environment. The company has made a remarkable impact in the minds of its stakeholders which was possible due to the excellence in execution demonstrated by its employees.

Acuité has stood firm by its employee value proposition of 'Learn, Grow and Be Proud' of their Job. It conveys to both existing and prospective employees that this company offers a balance of all three desirable aspects of a job.

As part of the Trust Index© Employee Survey conducted by Great Place to Work®, one of the Acuitéans anonymously shared, ''Acuité is a collection of brilliant minds, hearts, and talent coming together as a masterpiece. Acuité has given me the confidence and opportunity to build my career from scratch. I feel proud of every little success that we achieve as a family, unlike some big organizations which may lack the human touch.'' Echoing the employee value proposition followed by the organization, another Acuitéan cited in the Trust Index© Employee Survey anonymously, ''Being a mid-size company, the opportunities to grow and learn new things at Acuité are tremendous. Acuité employees are exposed to different areas of their job roles which is beneficial to their growth. With guidance and support, any new employee can achieve success in his or her own field in this company.'' The company's management philosophy revolves around the simple concept of 3F: Fun in Office, Flat Hierarchy, and Fairness in Dealing with People Matters. ''Fostering a work environment where employees have fun allows them to be more creatively engaged. Also, our flat organizational structure enables quick decision-making, simplifies internal communication, and empowers our employees across all levels irrespective of seniority. We've always created a supportive and fair work environment where everyone can flourish with only merit regardless of gender, age, religion, or any other dimension of diversity,'' Chakraborti said.

Acuité Ratings & Research has promoted SMERA – the SME Rating Agency of India and ESGRisk.ai – India's first ESG rating and assessment provider. Acuité boasts of many pioneering initiatives to its credit. It is the first Indian rating agency to cover ESG factors in its rating rationales, become a signatory to the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI)'s 'ESG in Credit Risk and Ratings Statement' from India, launch a mobile app Ratingbuzz to disseminate ratings, and QR code-based method to let rating users verify the authenticity of rating certificates.

About Acuité Ratings & Research Limited: Acuité Ratings & Research Limited is a full-service Credit Rating Agency registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The company received RBI Accreditation as an External Credit Assessment Institution (ECAI), for Bank Loan Ratings under BASEL-II norms in the year 2012. Since then, it has assigned more than 9,000 credit ratings to various securities, debt instruments, and bank facilities of entities spread across the country and a wide cross-section of industries. It has its Registered and Head Office in Kanjurmarg, Mumbai.

Learn more at www.acuite.in About Great Place to Work: Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits, and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades.

In India, the institute partners with more than 1100 organizations annually across over 22 industries to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures™ designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a great place to work FOR ALLTM.

The Institute's research shows that great workplaces are characterized by great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. These organizations can deliver a consistent experience to all their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure, or level in the organization. Their leaders believe in the vision of creating and sustaining a Great Place to Work FOR ALL and role model being 'FOR ALL' Leaders.

Learn more at https://www.greatplacetowork.in/ and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1733202/Acuite_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)