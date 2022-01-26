Left Menu

European shares extend recovery as investors focus on Fed update

"We expect the Fed to be clear about raising rates in March, and once we get past that, markets might be more reassured," Nelson said, adding that investors would soon start to focus on fourth-quarter earnings in Europe, which are also set to be positive for markets. Italian fashion group Tod's jumped 11.4% after saying sales rose by almost 40% last year, the first increase after five years of consecutive declines, beating market expectations.

Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2022 15:34 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 15:21 IST
European shares extend recovery as investors focus on Fed update
Representative Image Image Credit: Piqsels

European shares extended gains on Wednesday and were on track for their best session since early December, as investors braced for any hints of faster monetary policy tightening from the U.S. Federal Reserve in the face of surging inflation. The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 1.8%, extending gains to a second session after losing about 4% on Monday, with all sectors in positive territory. Travel was on course for its best day since November 2020 and led gains along with miners.

The Fed will update its interest rate plan at 1900 GMT after a two-day meeting, with markets priced for a first rate hike in March, and three more quarter-point increases by year-end. The STOXX 600 has seen sharp swings in recent sessions due to geopolitical tension surrounding a potential military conflict in Ukraine, and expectations of a hawkish Fed stance.

"We're seeing a bounce because (European shares) moved so quickly in one direction, so it's not surprising we're finding some stability at these levels. Also, valuations in Europe have fallen sharply, which is offering support," said Nick Nelson, head of European equity strategy at UBS. "We expect the Fed to be clear about raising rates in March, and once we get past that, markets might be more reassured," Nelson said, adding that investors would soon start to focus on fourth-quarter earnings in Europe, which are also set to be positive for markets.

Italian fashion group Tod's jumped 11.4% after saying sales rose by almost 40% last year, the first increase after five years of consecutive declines, beating market expectations. Hygiene products group Essity dropped 4.3%, after posting a bigger-than-expected fall in quarterly profit and saying it planned to raise prices further in the face of record high costs.

Italy's biggest debt recovery firm doValue gained 6% after saying it would aim to keep the amount of loans it manages stable at 160 billion euros ($180.5 billion) to the end of 2024. BioNTech SE gained 3.6% after the company and Pfizer said that they had started a clinical trial to test a new version of their vaccine specifically designed to target the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

 India
2
A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent dementia

A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent...

 Australia
3
Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Kazakhstan
4
Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infrastructure; New York judge strikes down state mask mandate and more

Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022