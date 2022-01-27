Maha: One dead in road accident in Chandrapur district

A local BJP functionary was killed and another person injured when their car hit a tractor in eastern Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Thursday morning, police said.

The incident took place near Ranmochan turning on Armori-Bramhapuri road, said an official.

Secretary of Gadchiroli BJP unit Anand Ganyarpawar was killed on the spot while Zilla Parishad member Atul Ganyarpawar was seriously injured as a tractor carrying sand collided with their car which was heading for Nagpur.

Atul Ganyarpawar was rushed to a hospital and his condition was said to be stable. Gadchiroli-Chimur MP Ashok Nete visited him in the hospital, sources said.

