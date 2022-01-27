Maha: One dead in road accident in Chandrapur district
- Country:
- India
A local BJP functionary was killed and another person injured when their car hit a tractor in eastern Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Thursday morning, police said.
The incident took place near Ranmochan turning on Armori-Bramhapuri road, said an official.
Secretary of Gadchiroli BJP unit Anand Ganyarpawar was killed on the spot while Zilla Parishad member Atul Ganyarpawar was seriously injured as a tractor carrying sand collided with their car which was heading for Nagpur.
Atul Ganyarpawar was rushed to a hospital and his condition was said to be stable. Gadchiroli-Chimur MP Ashok Nete visited him in the hospital, sources said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
PKL: Bengal Warriors look to bounce back, Pune eye Maharashtra Derby
Maharashtra likely to see rise in COVID-19 hospitalisations by Jan-end or early Feb: Health dept
Maharashtra: Pune launches Covid-Free Village contest to curb Omicron spread, winner to get Rs 50 lakh
Maharashtra govt approves 3% funds under district annual plan for Women & Child development schemes
Over 200 Maharashtra cops succumbs to COVID infection so far