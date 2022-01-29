Left Menu

Gold worth Rs 6.42 lakh seized at airport

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-01-2022 19:55 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 19:46 IST
Gold worth Rs 6.42 lakh seized at airport
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Officials of the Customs Department at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) on Saturday seized gold worth Rs 6.42 lakh being smuggled in by a passenger who arrived here from Dubai.

Twentyfour-carat gold, weighing 129.5 gm, was seized.

The yellow metal was in the form of washer-type objects.

A case was registered against him, said sources in the Customs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

