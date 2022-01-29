Gold worth Rs 6.42 lakh seized at airport
Officials of the Customs Department at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) on Saturday seized gold worth Rs 6.42 lakh being smuggled in by a passenger who arrived here from Dubai.
Twentyfour-carat gold, weighing 129.5 gm, was seized.
The yellow metal was in the form of washer-type objects.
A case was registered against him, said sources in the Customs.
