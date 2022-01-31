ADB approves $6.8 million grants to help revive tourism in Cambodia

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved two grants totaling $6.8 million to help revive tourism in Cambodia, boost the country's rice quality and production, and repair the rice supply chain damaged by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

One grant, at $3.7 million, is expected to benefit 4,000 villagers through the Community-Based Tourism COVID-19 Recovery Project, which covers the areas near the heritage Temple of Preah Vihear in Preah Vihear province and the Temple of Phnom Da in Takeo province. Most of the funding, $3 million, is provided by the Japan Fund for Prosperous and Resilient Asia and the Pacific.

The other grant, at $3.9 million, will benefit about 22,000 smallholder rice farmers by providing additional financing for the Climate Resilient Rice Commercialization Sector Development Program in the provinces of Battambang, Kampong Thom, and Prey Veng. Most of the funding, $3.8 million, comes from the Global Agriculture and Food Security Program, a global fund aimed to reduce hunger and improve nutrition in low-income countries.

"The first grant will help communities improve tourism infrastructure and customer service, which can attract more tourists and boost the local economy," said ADB Acting Country Director for Cambodia Anthony Gill. "The second grant will help Cambodia's rice producers increase incomes and climate resilience by addressing logistics and supply chain disruptions caused by COVID-19."