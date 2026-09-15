Hungary's Anti-Corruption Drive Targets Former Minister's Lavish Flights

Hungary's Foreign Minister Anita Orban has filed a criminal complaint against former minister Peter Szijjarto. She alleges that Szijjarto used expensive private flights instead of scheduled ones, costing six times more, as part of an anti-corruption investigation following a government change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 16:22 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 16:22 IST
Hungary's Anti-Corruption Drive Targets Former Minister's Lavish Flights
Peter Szijjarto

In a bold move against mismanagement, Hungary's Foreign Minister Anita Orban accused former colleague Peter Szijjarto of leveraging overly expensive private flights, significantly inflating travel costs.

This accusation forms a critical part of Hungary's new anti-corruption directive, a pivotal policy initiated following the electoral defeat of Viktor Orban by Peter Magyar.

Despite the allegations, Szijjarto's spokesperson insists that the travel arrangements adhered to governmental rules, defending them as efficient and necessary for the ministry's foreign engagements.

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