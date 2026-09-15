Survival at Sea: Rizky Apriansyah's Harrowing Ferry Accident Story

Rizky Apriansyah was jolted awake aboard the ferry Virgo Transport 8, as friends alerted him to an unfolding disaster. The ferry, sailing through Indonesia's treacherous Java Sea, was leaning dangerously to the left. Only moments later, chaos ensued as the ship capsized, thrusting passengers into peril.

Panic spread swiftly; no alarm sounded as Rizky and his companions scrambled for life jackets. Battling towering waves, the group clung to a cooking gas cylinder, watching helplessly as the vessel overturned within minutes. Despite darkness giving way to dawn, the sea offered little solace as survivors drifted for nearly 10 hours awaiting rescue.

Amid this ordeal, six lives were lost, and 129 individuals remain unaccounted for as rescue teams brave the stormy seas in search of survivors. The ferry, embarking on a lengthy voyage from Surabaya to Banjarmasin, was overwhelmed by high waves, leaving its passengers to face unimaginable trauma.