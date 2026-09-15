Survival at Sea: Rizky Apriansyah's Harrowing Ferry Accident Story

Rizky Apriansyah, a waiter on the ferry Virgo Transport 8, survived a capsizing incident in Indonesia's Java Sea. He and friends escaped with life jackets and clung to a gas cylinder before being rescued hours later. Six died, 129 remain missing as rescue efforts continue in treacherous conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 16:17 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 16:17 IST
Survival at Sea: Rizky Apriansyah's Harrowing Ferry Accident Story

Rizky Apriansyah was jolted awake aboard the ferry Virgo Transport 8, as friends alerted him to an unfolding disaster. The ferry, sailing through Indonesia's treacherous Java Sea, was leaning dangerously to the left. Only moments later, chaos ensued as the ship capsized, thrusting passengers into peril.

Panic spread swiftly; no alarm sounded as Rizky and his companions scrambled for life jackets. Battling towering waves, the group clung to a cooking gas cylinder, watching helplessly as the vessel overturned within minutes. Despite darkness giving way to dawn, the sea offered little solace as survivors drifted for nearly 10 hours awaiting rescue.

Amid this ordeal, six lives were lost, and 129 individuals remain unaccounted for as rescue teams brave the stormy seas in search of survivors. The ferry, embarking on a lengthy voyage from Surabaya to Banjarmasin, was overwhelmed by high waves, leaving its passengers to face unimaginable trauma.

TRENDING

1
Côte d’Ivoire Pushes to Close Its $6.56 Billion Energy Funding Gap

Côte d’Ivoire Pushes to Close Its $6.56 Billion Energy Funding Gap

Ivory Coast
2
Wrocław’s New Tech Park Wins EIB Backing to Turn Research Into Innovation

Wrocław’s New Tech Park Wins EIB Backing to Turn Research Into Innovation

Poland
3
China's Xiangshan Forum: Navigating Global Security in a Tense Asian Theater

China's Xiangshan Forum: Navigating Global Security in a Tense Asian Theater

Global
4
Oil and Conflict: The Mideast Tension Impact

Oil and Conflict: The Mideast Tension Impact

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Classroom Grades to Construction Safety: Who Checks AI Errors?

Why a Stopwatch Cannot Capture a Young Footballer’s Potential

Open Markets, Dirty Growth? Institutions Determine Globalization’s Climate Cost

Ghana’s Growth Engine Is Running on More Inputs, Not Greater Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026