In a move that underscores escalating tensions in the Baltic Sea, Russia has accused Danish military helicopters of engaging in dangerous maneuvers near its warships. The Russian ambassador to Denmark, Vladimir Barbin, lodged a formal complaint with Copenhagen, as reported by Russia's RIA state news agency.

According to Barbin, a recent incident involved a Russian frigate firing flares at a Danish military helicopter in international waters, narrowly avoiding contact. While Russia blames Denmark for the episode, it stresses the necessity for preventive measures to avert future occurrences.

The Kremlin's spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, refrained from commenting due to a lack of details. Barbin also highlighted a prior incident involving Denmark's Air Force over the Russian ship ‘Vice-Admiral Kulakov,’ stating it posed significant risks without establishing radio contact.