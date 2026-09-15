Tensions in the Baltic: Russian Frigates and Danish Helicopters

Russia has accused Danish military helicopters of dangerous maneuvers near its warships in the Baltic Sea, lodging a formal complaint with Denmark. Russia's ambassador referenced similar incidents and urged preventative measures. Meanwhile, the Kremlin has yet to provide a detailed response on these encounters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 16:09 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 16:09 IST
Tensions in the Baltic: Russian Frigates and Danish Helicopters
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In a move that underscores escalating tensions in the Baltic Sea, Russia has accused Danish military helicopters of engaging in dangerous maneuvers near its warships. The Russian ambassador to Denmark, Vladimir Barbin, lodged a formal complaint with Copenhagen, as reported by Russia's RIA state news agency.

According to Barbin, a recent incident involved a Russian frigate firing flares at a Danish military helicopter in international waters, narrowly avoiding contact. While Russia blames Denmark for the episode, it stresses the necessity for preventive measures to avert future occurrences.

The Kremlin's spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, refrained from commenting due to a lack of details. Barbin also highlighted a prior incident involving Denmark's Air Force over the Russian ship ‘Vice-Admiral Kulakov,’ stating it posed significant risks without establishing radio contact.

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