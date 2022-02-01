INSTANT VIEW 3-India unveils higher spending for infrastructure in growth budget

India unveiled on Tuesday a bigger budget of 39.45 trillion rupee ($529.7 billion) for the coming fiscal year, stepping up investment on highways and affordable housing to put growth on a firmer footing as the economy recovers from the pandemic. The government has projected GDP growth at 8% to 8.5% compared with an estimated 9.2% for the current fiscal year and a 6.6% contraction the previous year.

All macro indicators indicated that Asia's third-largest economy was well-placed to face challenges, helped by improving farm and industrial output growth, the government's annual economic survey said on Monday. Here are some reactions from Indian businesses, economists and analysts:

GARIMA KAPOOR, ECONOMIST - INSTITUTIONAL EQUITIES, ELARA CAPITAL, MUMBAI "The budget announced policy programmes to provide right impetus to growth and make India future-ready. Capital expenditure chiefly on infrastructure, digitisation, energy transition and inclusive growth are clearly four key pillars of growth.

"The 35% growth in capex spending over FY22 budget estimate, (19% growth vs FY22RE) is encouraging, but the effective capex of 10.37 trillion rupees including off balance sheet spending is lower compared with FY22 budget estimate, although we need to check the fine print. It is a growth-oriented budget." SUNDARA RAJAN TK, PARTNER AT DVS ADVISORS LLP, CHENNAI

"The announcement of tax at 30% on digital assets, coupled with the government launching its own digital currency, is an indication the government intends to discourage it and that only high-net-worth individuals (HNI) could make such investments and that the centre shall not permit cryptos as a currency. "The capping of surcharge at 15% is welcome and though no separate relief was given to HNIs, this would also be favourable to such HNIs with high-capital-gain income.

"On the litigation front, the announcement that appeals shall not be made in case of similar issues of law pending before the High Court and Supreme Court is an important step in reducing the litigation." KETAN DALAL, MANAGING DIRECTOR, KATALYST ADVISORS, MUMBAI

"The revised fiscal deficit is expected to be 6.9% of GDP in FY21-22, as against expected at 6.8%; the imperatives of government spend are apparent, and hence, in spite of buoyancy in tax collections, there is fiscal pressure. "Given the increase in input costs, fuel and freight costs, there is likely to be margin squeeze on companies; this is likely to lead to pressure on tax collections, and consequently, it's a moot point as to whether tax collection estimates can be met. Hence, whether the estimated fiscal deficit can be contained at 6.4% in FY22-23, and tapering towards 4.5% in FY25-26 seems to be a challenge."

RUPA REGE NITSURE, GROUP CHIEF ECONOMIST, L&T FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, MUMBAI "The budget has consciously recognised the need to nurture growth and its fiscal deficit levels for FY22 & FY23 are growth-supportive. Measures announced for infra building including roads and railways and renewable energy sectors, MSMEs, farm sector represent the need of the hour. Measures to reduce the imports of oilseeds and defence equipment are positive for rupee in the long term."

UPASNA BHARDWAJ, SENIOR ECONOMIST, KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK, MUMBAI "The fiscal outcome is broadly in line with our expectations with the government having continued its focus on infrastructure and rural demand. As expected, the government has refrained from a sharp consolidation. While the fiscal expansion is expected to be pro-growth, the heavy supply is expected to worry the bond markets."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)