Kalyan C Korimerla joins Etrio Automobiles as co-promoter & Managing Director

Kalyan C Korimerla, Founder of OneEarth Power Ventures, has joined Hyderabad-based electric vehicle manufacturer Etrio Automobiles as a co-promoter and Managing Director of the company.

Korimerla will now be a part of Etrio's Promoters Group as well as its Board of Directors, Etrio Automobiles said in a statement on Wednesday.

With more than two and half decades of professional experience in the United States, Europe, and India, Korimerla spent the last decade in the country with a renewable energy industry.

He has served as Chief Executive Officer of NSL Renewable Power and as Founder and Managing Director of OneEarth Power Ventures, the statement said.

His zeal and passion in working towards zero-emission and climate-friendly solutions align extremely well with the long-term vision of Etrio, said Satya Yalamanchali, Founder-Promoter, Etrio.

''Additionally, we feel his experiences of working with international investors and policymakers can also prove to be a great asset in further growing and scaling Etrio in the years to come,'' Yalamanchali said.

Etrio has developed a product portfolio of e-three-wheeler vehicles and industry-first electric four-wheeler light commercial vehicles with payloads ranging from 350 kg to 700 kg.

''Building on the current product portfolio that consists of industry-first electric light commercial vehicle (eLCV) and a proven e-three-wheeler platform, order pipeline, and strong team, I am confident that we will lead Etrio to newer and more exciting heights of growth and success while bringing operational discipline, innovation, resilience and customer orientation to the company,'' said Korimerla.

Deepak MV, Co-Founder-CEO, Etrio said ''Kalyan's professionalism and international experience are exactly what we need to build the corporate infrastructure to enable Etrio's rapid growth, and to ensure that our product and service quality remains high, while the product development cycle times are kept to a minimum through superior customer focus and engagement.'' PTI IAS DRR

