FTSE 100 rises as rate hike expectations gather momentum
London's FTSE 100 rose on Wednesday led by financial stocks, as investors await a second consecutive rate hike from the Bank of England on Thursday.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
London's FTSE 100 rose on Wednesday led by financial stocks, as investors await a second consecutive rate hike from the Bank of England on Thursday. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index gained 0.5%, while the domestically focused mid-cap index was up 0.7%.
The banking sub-index rose 0.3% as expectations of a 50-basis-point increase in rates from the BoE pushed yields up, with the two-year yields at a level last seen in May 2011 and the five-year yields on British bonds at their highest level since Oct 2018. Copper ticked up on Wednesday as the dollar remained restrained after recently tumbling from a 19-month peak, while gold prices were hovering close to the $1,800 psychological level.
Among individual shares, Vodafone gained 2.9% after the network provider said it was on track to meet its full-year guidance after reporting a 2.7% rise in third-quarter group service revenue, with growth in both Europe and Africa.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
A commercial BBC would fail British audiences, its boss says
'Nonsense' that British PM lied about lockdown party, says deputy
Texas synagogue gunman was known to British intelligence - BBC
Ayushmann Khurrana to begin shoot of 'An Action Hero' in London
British Columbia extends COVID-19 curbs until February, gyms allowed to reopen