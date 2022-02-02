Clampdown on agitating govt employees

The Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday launched a State-wide clampdown to thwart the proposed 'Chalo Vijayawada' programme by employees on Thursday over pay revision. The joint struggle committee of the government employees and teachers gave the 'Chalo Vijayawada' call as part of the ongoing protests. This was to be a major stir ahead of the indefinite strike scheduled to begin on February 7. Police have fortified Vijayawada city by sealing entry points and conducting extensive vehicle-checks to prevent the employees and teachers from coming in. Leaders of the various employees and teachers associations have been placed under house arrest in all the districts to prevent them from going to Vijayawada while the district Collectors issued orders to the respective district officers not to sanction leave to any employee. The Vijayawada police declined permission for the Chalo Vijayawada by citing the Covid-19 restrictions. The Pay Revision Commission Struggle Committee leaders sought to meet Vijayawada Commissioner of Police K R Tata over the proposed agitation but he denied them an audience. The Struggle Committee leaders burned the January salary slips and called them fake. They burned copies of the government orders on pay revision, too, which they have been opposing. "The government is in such a hurry that it has credited salary into the accounts of even deceased and suspended employees. Even some retired employees were paid salary instead of pension. The government is using machines to do the work and it is committing one mistake after the other," Struggle Committee leaders said. They alleged that the government was trying to hoodwink everyone, including the High Court, on the revised pay. They said the police were arresting the employees and teachers in all the districts to scuttle the 'Chalo Vijayawada.'

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)