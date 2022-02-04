Left Menu

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 04-02-2022 12:26 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 12:26 IST
Karnataka Bank conferred with CII award

The city-headquartered Karnataka Bank has been chosen for the ‘DX 2021’ digital transformation award in recognition of its innovative best practice ‘KBL Vikaas’ by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), a bank release here said.

Karnataka Bank CEO and Managing Director M S Mahabaleshwara hailed the award, saying ‘KBL Vikaas', a holistic transformation journey launched in 2017, has enabled the implementation of the bank’s digital capabilities in asset and liability products, customer experience under alternative delivery channels and a strong culture of sales and marketing.

The bank has recently launched a digital transformation journey ‘KBL NxT’ as part of the second wave of ‘KBL Vikaas’, with an objective of taking the digital initiatives to the next level and eventually emerge as the digital bank of the future, he said in the release.

