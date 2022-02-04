Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow subdued at open as surprise jobs growth fans inflation

Reuters | Updated: 04-02-2022 20:10 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 20:07 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow subdued at open as surprise jobs growth fans inflation
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The Dow opened flat on Friday, as data showing an unexpected jump in U.S. growth in January fanned fears around inflation, countering a boost from Amazon's results at the end of a volatile week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 15.4 points, or 0.04%, at the open to 35,095.74.

The S&P 500 rose 5.4 points, or 0.12%, at the open to 4482.79, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 79.7 points, or 0.57%, to 13958.482 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

 United States
2
Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals'

Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals...

 United States
3
Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

 Global
4
New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar system

New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar syste...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022