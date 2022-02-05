Left Menu

CAs play important role in nation-building: Gehlot

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 05-02-2022 17:49 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 17:37 IST
CAs play important role in nation-building: Gehlot
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chartered accountants play an important role in nation-building and they owe it to the people to spread financial awareness among them and make them understand various aspects of the economy, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Saturday.

"A CA audit is always considered reliable as it is done after a lot of scrutinies. In such a situation, it is their responsibility to maintain their credibility while playing their important role in nation-building," the chief minister said.

Gehlot made the remarks in an online address to the inaugural session of the sub-regional conference of the Central India Regional Council of ICAI.

He said in the pre-budget meeting held recently, the representatives of the State Level Tax Advisory Committee gave many good suggestions.

It will be our endeavour to include these suggestions in the budget so that entrepreneurs can be benefitted from it, he promised.

Observing that the role of Chartered Accountants is important in strengthening the economy of the country, Gehlot said it is their responsibility to discharge their positive role honestly for the development of the country and the state.

They should give the right opinion to the industrial and commercial institutions and the general public about the payment of tax, he added.

He said chartered accountants should encourage their clients to invest more as they act as a strong bridge between the government and business houses.

At the same time, they can provide proper information to the entrepreneurs regarding the schemes, policies and programs of the government, Gehlot said, adding that Rajasthan has given many famous chartered accountants to the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
As NFTs flourish, U.S. Treasury raises alarm over money laundering in art

As NFTs flourish, U.S. Treasury raises alarm over money laundering in art

Global
2
Karnataka Bank conferred with CII award

Karnataka Bank conferred with CII award

 Global
3
Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of teardrop Island

Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of te...

 Sri Lanka
4
These mini-Neptune planets are transforming into super-Earths

These mini-Neptune planets are transforming into super-Earths

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022