Pepe Jeans India appoints Manish Kapoor as MD, CEO

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2022 17:12 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 17:12 IST
Denim retailer Pepe Jeans London on Tuesday said it has appointed Manish Kapoor as Managing Director India, starting 2022.

Kapoor has been promoted as the Managing Director in continuation of his current role as Chief Executive Officer, India, the company said in a statement. In his new role Kapoor will be instrumental in growing the existing businesses aligned with the broader global strategy.

“I am delighted to lead Pepe Jeans India into the next phase of growth and continue on the digital and consumer focused transformation journey that we started 18 months ago,” Kapoor said.

Kapoor has previously held key leadership roles in brands such as French Connection, Sisley, Benetton India, Pantaloons and Madura Garments to name a few.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

