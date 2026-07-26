Historic Milestones & Trades in Sports World
The sports world witnessed major developments: Shohei Ohtani of the Dodgers skipping a session due to knee pain, Salvador Perez setting a Royals record with his 318th homer, and the Boston Red Sox trading Connelly Early for Curtis Mead. Additionally, Ryan Preece will continue with RFK Racing's No. 60 Ford in 2027.
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- United States
In a significant setback for the Los Angeles Dodgers, two-way star Shohei Ohtani skipped his bullpen session due to persistent knee pain. The team is exercising caution as Ohtani experienced soreness following his previous session.
Salvador Perez of the Kansas City Royals made franchise history by hitting his 318th career home run, surpassing George Brett. This historic homer played a pivotal role in the Royals' narrow 3-2 victory over the Detroit Tigers.
On the trade front, the Boston Red Sox are sending rookie Connelly Early to the Nationals in exchange for infielder Curtis Mead, as they seek to strengthen their shortstop position amid injuries affecting their roster.
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