DJB issues guidelines to avoid sewerage leakages during construction works

To avoid leakages and to streamline the process of approval for shifting of the sewerage network, the new procedure shall be adopted, an official order said.According to the order, the outside agency such as Delhi Metro Rail Corporation DMRC, Public Works Department PWD shall submit all requests pertaining to sewer side with drawings and proposed alignment of replacement who will act as nodal officer in all such cases.The agency shall arrange joint inspection of site with project engineer or their nominated representative to show their execution plan and the required shifting of sewer infrastructure.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2022 22:54 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 22:54 IST
The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has issued new guidelines to streamline the process of approval for shifting of sewerage network and avoid leakages during execution of development projects by agencies.

''Due to rapid pace of development, several agencies (e.g. DMRC, PWD, NHAI) are working for their projects in creation of new roads, metro networks etc. requiring the replacement of existing sewer infrastructure coming in their alignment.

''Generally, such replacement works are executed by these agencies through their concessionaire or approved contractors after due approval of their scheme. To avoid leakages and to streamline the process of approval for shifting of the sewerage network, the new procedure shall be adopted,'' an official order said.

According to the order, the outside agency such as Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), Public Works Department (PWD) shall submit all requests pertaining to sewer side with drawings and proposed alignment of replacement who will act as nodal officer in all such cases.

''The agency shall arrange joint inspection of site with project engineer or their nominated representative to show their execution plan and the required shifting of sewer infrastructure. A joint inspection report should be prepared ensuring suitable alignment and stability of sewer lines and sewage pumping mains etc.

''All such works shall be inspected by CE (Drainage) Project-111, CE (SDW)NW and ACE (Maintenance) or their nominated representative at least once in a month to ensure full compliance of the conditions of approved scheme,'' it said. The DJB has directed that the agency shall inform about the completion of work. A final joint inspection shall be carried out to ensure there is no deviation from the approved plan.

The final joint inspection report shall also be sent to CE (SDW) NW and ACE(Maintenance) and the work will be handed over to the concerned department for further maintenance.

''It is reiterated that hence forth all such schemes shall be approved by Member (Dr) irrespective of their nature and size of scheme,'' it said.

