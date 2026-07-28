U.S.-Iran Tensions: Talks, Airstrikes, and Oil Prices

President Donald Trump reported on Monday that the United States is engaged in "good talks" with Iran, expressing optimism for a potential resolution to the ongoing conflict. He warned, however, that U.S. airstrikes would restart if diplomacy fails.

While Trump appeared hopeful, Tehran seemed to test the U.S. military pause with reported drone attacks involving Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Iraq. Iranian officials claim that they have not abandoned diplomatic routes despite disputes over whether Iran has requested negotiations.

The suspension of U.S. bombardment, which was intense over two weeks, triggered a sharp decrease in oil prices. Military advisors indicated the bombing had reached its strategic limit and suggested a need to reassess targets, reflecting broader strategic uncertainties.