Lucas Glover's Shoe Controversy: Clarifying His Off-Course Move

Lucas Glover, former U.S. Open champion, clarified his recent actions at the PGA Tour event were not a protest against the AimPoint putting technique but a pragmatic decision to avoid leaving spike marks on the green.

Rumors circulated after Glover removed his shoes and walked sock-footed on the course, leading to speculation about his stance on AimPoint, which some criticize for its impact on game flow and green conditions. However, Glover emphasized his choice was to ensure the putting surface remained unmarked.

Despite criticism and past conflicts regarding metal spikes, Glover plans to continue wearing them while reminding players they can smooth over any marks. He's set to compete in Detroit, reaffirming his intent to maintain his metal spike preference.