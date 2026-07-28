Nigeria Urges South Africa to Combat Xenophobia Against African Migrants

Nigeria has urged South Africa to take stronger measures to prevent xenophobic attacks against Nigerians and other African migrants. The plea was made during a meeting in Abuja, attended by a South African delegation led by International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola. The discussions highlighted the persistent violence that has strained bilateral ties.

Nigeria's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Sola Enikanolaiye, expressed concerns over recurring 'Afrophobic attacks,' emphasizing that these incidents raise serious questions about state involvement. Enikanolaiye noted that since the latest outbreak of xenophobic violence, nearly 1,490 Nigerians had been evacuated from South Africa.

In recent months, South African vigilantes have repeatedly targeted foreign nationals, which has resulted in at least four deaths. This violence is reportedly fueled by blaming immigrants for local issues. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's government has condemned xenophobia, but Nigerian officials urge more concrete actions to protect foreign nationals.