War in Ukraine would be disastrous for Europe, UK warns Russia

Britain warned Russia on Thursday that an invasion of Ukraine would be disastrous for Russia, Ukraine and Europe and carry severe costs.

"Fundamentally, a war in Ukraine would be disastrous for the Russian and Ukrainian people and for European security and together NATO has made it clear that any incursion into Ukraine would have massive consequences and carry severe costs," Foreign Secretary Liz Truss told Russia's Sergei Lavrov in Moscow.

