Russia to continue security talks with West - foreign minister
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-02-2022 15:53 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 15:40 IST
Russia will continue talks with the West on all aspects of its security proposals, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday.
Moscow has demanded guarantees that its neighbour Ukraine will not be allowed to join NATO. The United States and the alliance itself have so far refused to make such a promise.
