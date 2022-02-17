Left Menu

Russia to continue security talks with West - foreign minister

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-02-2022 15:53 IST
Russia to continue security talks with West - foreign minister
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Image Credit: ANI
Russia will continue talks with the West on all aspects of its security proposals, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday.

Moscow has demanded guarantees that its neighbour Ukraine will not be allowed to join NATO. The United States and the alliance itself have so far refused to make such a promise.

