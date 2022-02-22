Left Menu

UK shares tumble as Russia-Ukraine crisis escalates

UK's main indexes tracked a slump in global markets on Tuesday, as geopolitical tensions worsened after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine. Hargreaves Lansdown fell 16.7% after reporting a drop in half-year profit, hurt by lower interest rates and easing market volatility following a year marked by a retail trading frenzy.

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-02-2022 14:01 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 13:48 IST
UK shares tumble as Russia-Ukraine crisis escalates
Representative image Image Credit: Piqsels
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

UK's main indexes tracked a slump in global markets on Tuesday, as geopolitical tensions worsened after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine. The blue-chip FTSE 100 fell 1.3% at 0808 GMT, while the domestically focussed mid-cap index declined 1.8%.

The United States and its European allies are poised to announce new sanctions against Russia after Putin formally recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine and ordered troops in those areas. Russia-exposed miners Polymetal International, Petropavlovsk PLC and EVRAZ fell between 3.5% and 11.7% on the possibility of sanctions.

In earnings-driven news, HSBC fell 2.2%, tracking a drop in its Hong-Kong listed shares in a weaker market, despite bringing forward its key profitability target by a year and more than doubling its annual profits. Hargreaves Lansdown fell 16.7% after reporting a drop in half-year profit, hurt by lower interest rates and easing market volatility following a year marked by a retail trading frenzy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

 United States
3
Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

 Russia
4
Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster shots - survey; AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success and more

Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022