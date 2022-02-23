Fresh snowfall shuts J-K highway, vehicles stranded
- Country:
- India
The Jammu-Srinagar national highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, was closed for traffic on Wednesday due to landslides and fresh snowfall in Ramban district, officials said.
Many vehicles have been stranded at different points of the highway due to the closure. ''The highway was closed for vehicular movement due to landslides and shooting stones at many places and snow accumulation around the Navyug tunnel'', an official said.
Traffic has been halted at Cafeteria Morh Ramban, Maroog, Panthiyal and Sherbibi, they said.
''No fresh traffic is being allowed from Jammu or Srinagar'', a traffic police official said.PTI Corr/AB DV DV
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Over 50 unemployed youths detained during protest in Jammu
Jammu: Police beat drums to announce court order against man wanted in 15-yr-old case
Security officers’ conclave held to enhance operational preparedness of forces deployed in Jammu
JKNPP holds working committee meeting in Jammu '
Business partner held for firing shots at two brothers in Jammu: Police