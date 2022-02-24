Two persons trapped in flash-flood in Jammu rescued

Two persons were trapped in flash-floods in river Tawi in Jammu on Thursday, prompting police to launch a operation to rescue them, officials said.

They said police acted after Information was received at police station Bagh e Bahu regarding some people getting trapped in the flash-floods.

Special police teams were constituted which swung into action swiftly and put in strenuous efforts, along with the help of teams of SDRF Jammu, to rescue Nawab din and Julkha, they said.

The rescued persons were provided first aid and other necessary medical help, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)