Left Menu

US-bound passenger held with bullets at Delhi airport

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2022 20:19 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 20:19 IST
US-bound passenger held with bullets at Delhi airport
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A US-bound passenger was apprehended by CISF personnel on Sunday at the Delhi airport for allegedly carrying four live bullets in his luggage, officials said.

He was intercepted by the security personnel during security check at terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport at about 2 AM.

The passenger was supposed to take a United Airlines flight to San Francisco but he was de-boarded.

As he could not furnish any valid authorisation for carrying the bullets of .32 mm calibre, he was handed over to the Delhi Police for investigation, they said.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is tasked with securing and providing counter-terrorist cover to the IGI airport.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's new planet hunter to directly image worlds orbiting more distant, fainter stars

NASA's new planet hunter to directly image worlds orbiting more distant, fai...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: COVID-related diabetes may be temporary; racial disparities widen with Omicron infections; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: COVID-related diabetes may be temporary; racial dispar...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022