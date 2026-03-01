BJP's 'Paribartan Yatra': A New Dawn in West Bengal?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to initiate the 'Paribartan Yatra' across West Bengal, starting Sunday, in a strategic move to gain an edge over the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) ahead of the state assembly elections.

This ambitious outreach program comes a day after the publication of revised electoral rolls, which saw significant changes in the state's voter base. With nine yatras originating from various locations like Cooch Behar and Krishnanagar, the BJP aims to cover 5,000 kilometers, directly reaching 1-1.5 crore people across all 294 assembly constituencies.

While the party anticipates this exercise as a game-changer, it is also a litmus test of their grassroots strength. The initiative will culminate in a rally addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, signaling the high stakes of this political endeavor.

