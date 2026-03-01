Left Menu

BJP's 'Paribartan Yatra': A New Dawn in West Bengal?

The BJP will embark on the 'Paribartan Yatra' across West Bengal, aiming to strengthen its grassroots presence ahead of assembly elections, and counter the ruling TMC. The yatra will cover about 5,000 km and engage with 1-1.5 crore people, seeking to convert booth-level efforts into widespread public support.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to initiate the 'Paribartan Yatra' across West Bengal, starting Sunday, in a strategic move to gain an edge over the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) ahead of the state assembly elections.

This ambitious outreach program comes a day after the publication of revised electoral rolls, which saw significant changes in the state's voter base. With nine yatras originating from various locations like Cooch Behar and Krishnanagar, the BJP aims to cover 5,000 kilometers, directly reaching 1-1.5 crore people across all 294 assembly constituencies.

While the party anticipates this exercise as a game-changer, it is also a litmus test of their grassroots strength. The initiative will culminate in a rally addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, signaling the high stakes of this political endeavor.

