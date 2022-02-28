Left Menu

France to move its embassy in Ukraine to Lviv, says foreign minister

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 28-02-2022 23:53 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 23:52 IST
Image Credit: Flickr
Feb 28 - France will move its embassy from Ukrainian capital of Kyiv to the Western city of Lviv, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told BFM TV on Monday.

Paris is the last Western country to move its embassy from the capital, but opted to move it given the worsening situation on the ground.

