World Bank approves $723 mln in loans, grants for Ukraine
The World Bank said its executive board on Monday approved a $723 million package of loans and grants for Ukraine, providing government budget support as the country battles a Russian invasion.
The package includes a $350 million loan supplement to a prior World Bank loan, augmented by about $139 million through guarantees from the Netherlands and Sweden, the bank said in a statement. The package also includes $134 million in grants from Britain, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania and Iceland, as well as parallel financing of $100 million from Japan.
