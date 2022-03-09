CISF personnel save man attempting to commit suicide at Delhi airport

A passenger who allegedly tried to end his life by jumping off an elevated bridge at the Delhi airport was stopped from taking the extreme step by CISF personnel, a senior officer said on Wednesday.

The incident was reported at around 8:20 am on Monday.

Constables Anurodh Kumar Manjhi and Agmeera Thirupathi Nayak of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Quick Reaction Team noticed that the man was attempting to jump off the bridge in the departure area of terminal-3 at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, the officer said.

The personnel acted swiftly and prevented the passenger from jumping, he added.

The man, who was supposed to board a Vistara flight to Kochi, was apprehended. Subsequently, his family members took him with them from the airport, the officer said.

