Russia bans exports of wide range of equipment, forestry over sanctions

The Russian government has banned exports of telecom, medical, auto, agricultural, electrical and tech equipment, as well as some forestry products, until the end of 2022, in retaliation for Western sanctions on Moscow, it said on Thursday.

In total, over 200 items were included on the export suspension list, which also covered railway cars, containers, turbines and other goods. The economy ministry said exports of certain types of forestry and wood products had been banned but did not specify which products exactly.

"These measures are a logical response to those imposed against Russia and are aimed at ensuring uninterrupted functioning of key sectors of the economy," the ministry said. Carmaker Stellantis, which produces and sells the Peugeot, Citroёn, Opel, Jeep and Fiat brands in Russia, was looking to start exporting locally made light commercial vehicles to Western Europe before Russia invaded Ukraine.

Interfax news agency also cited a source familiar with legislation being prepared as saying Russia may temporarily ban grain exports to a group of ex-Soviet countries forming part of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) from March 15 to August 31, as well as sugar exports outside the EEU area. The EEU is made up of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia itself.

