Prabha Narasimhan to join Colgate-Palmolive India as MD and CEO

Leading oral care products maker Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd on Thursday announced to appoint former HUL Executive Director Prabha Narasimhan as its Managing Director and CEO.

The present Managing Director and CEO Ram Raghavan is promoted to the global Enterprise Oral Care role for parent firm Colgate-Palmolive.

Narasimhan until recently led Hindustan Unilever Limited's Home Care Category as Executive Director. She also served as a member of the HUL Leadership Team.

The change in the leadership would be effective from September 1, 2022, subject to Board approval, said a statement from Colgate-Palmolive India.

While Raghavan, who has been promoted to president, Enterprise Oral Care, Colgate Palmolive Company, will be based at its headquarters in New York. This would be effective from April 16, 2022, it added.

''Enterprise Oral Care will be responsible for the stewardship of our global oral care brands, including the Colgate brand, which is found in more homes than any other brand in the world,'' it said.

Narasimhan, an IIM Bangalore alumnus, has nearly 25 years of rich and varied experience across Customer Development, Consumer Marketing and Innovation across geographies and multiple categories, including Home Care, Foods, Personal & Skin care. During the transition, the current executive team will oversee the day to day operations with guidance and close supervision of CP India Chairman Mukul Deoras.

Commenting on the development, Deoras said:''I would like to thank Ram for his strategic leadership to CP India business, especially during a tough and challenging environment.'' ''He led the business through severe competitive pressures and delivered record-high net sales, margins and profit for the organisation. We wish him all the very best in his new role at Colgate. I am also delighted to welcome Narasimhan as the leader of the CP India business. Narasimhan has a successful track record of strong performance across categories,'' he said. Narasimhan's appointment is subject to approval by the Board of Directors at its forthcoming meeting, Deoras added. The company manufactures and markets oral care products under the Colgate brand and has a specialised range of personal care products under the Palmolive brand.

