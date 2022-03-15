China to divert 106 international flights from Shanghai -regulator
Updated: 15-03-2022 08:17 IST
China's aviation regulator said on Tuesday it will divert 106 international flights scheduled to arrive in Shanghai to other domestic cities from March 21 to May 1 due to the COVID-19 situation.
The impacted flights include those operated by Air China, China Eastern, Shanghai Airlines, Juneyao Air and Spring Airlines, the Civil Aviation Administration of China said.
